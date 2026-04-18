Netflix customers are loving shark-based horror movies right now, with two out of three movies on today’s chart using that premise.

However, a new original (presumably shark-free) comedy takes the No. 1 spot.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (April 18, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. The Requin

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Official Synopsis: “A couple’s tropical vacation becomes a fight for survival when a storm destroys their resort and strands them at sea, surrounded by great white sharks.”

2. Thrash

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Official Synopsis: “When a Category 5 hurricane decimates a coastal town, the storm surge brings devastation, chaos and something far more frightening: hungry sharks.”

1. Roommates

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Official Synopsis: “When a hopeful, naive college freshman, Devon, asks the cool and confident Celeste to be her roommate, a blossoming friendship spirals into a war of passive aggression.”