‘Teen Mom 2′: Kailyn Lowry Gets Dragged for Statement on Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Killing Dog

Kailyn Lowry is finally speaking out on the situation surrounding Teen Mom 2 co-star and longtime foe Jenelle Evans, whose dog was killed by husband David Eason last week — but fans aren’t exactly digging what she has to say.

Sunday, the MTV personality took to Instagram with an official statement on Eason killing Evans’ French Bulldog Nugget after he claimed she nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley’s face.

“I have refrained from commenting on the disturbing situation involving David Eason and Jenelle Evans while I wrapped my head around the murder of Nugget,” she wrote on professional-looking letterhead. “To say I am disgusted and appalled over David’s actions doesn’t begin to touch on my true feelings.”

She continued, “I want to make it clear that neither myself or my company, Pothead Haircare, condone violence against animals. Being the owner of dogs myself, I am heartbroken and sickened by what happened to Nugget. I hope that Jenelle and her children are safe and take the necessary steps to get the help that is clearly needed.”

In the caption, Lowry reiterated, “Myself and my company @potheadhaircare do not and never will condone animal cruelty.”

It didn’t take long before the reality personality’s followers took to the comments to criticize her for seemingly using the tragedy as an opportunity to promote her hair line.

“KAAAAAAIIIILLLL NOOOOO LOL,” one follower wrote. “Guuurrrlll I don’t know why you thought posting this was okay. You are clearly just trying to promote your company. That’s sad. I thought you were better than this.”

Another echoed, “I guess I don’t even understand why you would feel the need to make a statement let alone include your company?”

Even followers who agreed with the bulk of the statement thought the promotion was suspect, with one user commenting, “Agreed! But what does this have to do with your company?”

News of Nugget’s death broke last week, with Eason confirming on Instagram that he had killed the dog.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned a video of the toddler getting close to the dog’s face repeatedly. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather (sic) or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

In response, Evans told Us Weekly that while she has been thinking of divorce, “nothing is finalized.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty/MTV