'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Confronted Over Son Isaac's Technology Use in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Kailyn Lowry doesn't exactly see eye-to-eye on giving a cell phone to son Isaac with his father, ex Jo Rivera. In a PopCulture exclusive preview of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV series, Lowry's decision to give the then-10-year-old a cell phone without asking his dad causes tension when Rivera comes in to record the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast with Lowry and his wife, Vee Rivera.

The technology conversation arises as the trio is talking about how they've made it to such a healthy co-parenting relationship. Vee says, "People are really interested in knowing how did we get to the relationship that you guys have? I'm like, listen, you gotta come to an agreement with that person and try and work on your relationship with that person. I feel like that's basically what the core of co-parenting comes from." Lowry quips, "Co-parenting is f—ing hard. My biggest advice is don't have three baby daddies."

Once the podcast recording wraps up, Jo reveals he has a real issue to discuss with Isaac's mom. "So how does this new phone thing work with Isaac? Because we never discussed this beforehand," he asks Lowry. While she plays it off as a "free" and "last-minute" decision, Jo says he's concerned about turning on parental controls and other protective measures.

"He worries about him going on Pornhub and looking up titties," Vee jokes amid the tension, pointing out Isaac is almost becoming a preteen. Jo denies that's his concern, explaining that he is more worried about the "exposure" Isaac will have with a phone. Lowry argues that their son has had an iPad at her house for years, but Jo clearly worries about that as well, asking if she checks to see if he clears his browser history.

"I highly doubt he knows how to do that," Lowry responds as Jo asks, "Why am I more scared about this than you are?" The MTV star fires back, "Because you know. Because you probably did it when you were 10," before offering to compromise by taking the phone back and saving it for later, but Vee chimes in that with the gift already given, Isaac would be "super upset" for them to take it back.

"Well, if you only want him to have it at certain times, only give it to him at certain times," Lowry tells Jo. "Same thing for me, like I check it every day." He responds, "I just don't know how I feel about it. That's it. And I just wish we talked about it." Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, and catch up on the moms' journeys so far on Paramount+ — get your free trial here. PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.

