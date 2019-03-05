‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Has Tense Meeting With Ex Jo Rivera After Child Support Filing

Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera aren’t on good terms after the Teen Mom 2 star’s ex filed for increased child support in last week’s episode of the MTV show.

In a clip from Monday’s all-new episode of the reality series, Lowry and Rivera come face-to-face for the first time since Rivera filed to increase the child support he had been receiving for their 9-year-old son Isaac from $475 a month to at least $1,000.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On tomorrow night’s #TeenMom2, @KailLowry comes face to face with Jo for the first time since he filed for child support. 😬 pic.twitter.com/uoBqNMnevj — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) March 3, 2019

It’s an awkward meeting to say the least, as the two parents come together to watch Isaac’s basketball practice but refuse to speak to one another.

The clip struck several fans of the show as particularly sad, as they theorized that Isaac could sense the tension between his usually cordial parents.

“That’s just going to make Isaac feel uncomfortable making it so obvious,” one wrote.

That’s just going to make Isaac feel uncomfortable making it so obvious. — crys (@Crysrod4) March 3, 2019

“I feel so bad for her kids its obvious she puts them in the middle of adult issues [with] their dads it’s gonna come back to bite her one day hard to watch so sad,” another wrote.

I feel so bad for her kids its obvious she puts them in the middle of adult issues w their dads it’s gonna come back to bite her one day hard to watch so sad — nikki (@SaleebaNikki) March 4, 2019

Lowry certainly had calmed down since learning of the child support filing in last week’s explosive episode.

After the MTV personality got a text from her attorney reading, “I should let you know Mr. Rivera thinks you’re a payday for him now that you have shared placement and thinks that he can get over $1,000 a month from you,” she was clearly heated, claiming that she had stopped collecting money from Rivera recently.

Rivera clearly felt the increase in payment was justified.

“I shouldn’t be, you’re making hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars every year,” he claimed. “And then you tell me all the money that you make that you don’t tell other people about, like $5,000-$10,000 coming in every month from Instagram just on advertisements.”

He continued to wife Vee, “For the past eight years, she’s had her hand around my throat, pushing me under the f—ing water and just holding me there. At this point, I’m entitled to something for this past year of me paying and I’m entitled to the help. I feel like I do need some help.”

Lowry added to her friend Becky later, “Just because I make more and you can get it, doesn’t mean that that makes it right. I want to see what the expenses truly are. Maybe he thinks that I’m making millions, but I sure as f— wouldn’t be living in the house I live in, driving a Suburban if I made millions!”

She added, “It’s hard to not look at Isaac and be like, ‘I hate your dad, don’t talk about him.’ But I can’t, I can’t do that.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV