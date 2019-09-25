‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez Spar Over Filming Their Son

Kailyn Lowry is at odds with Chris Lopez once again as the Teen Mom 2 exes disagree about filming their 2-year-old son Lux for the MTV show. In Tuesday’s all-new episode, Lopez told the mother of his child that he wanted the toddler’s time on screen to come to a close, as people are starting to recognize him when they’re out together on a daily basis. For Lowry, it was not an option not to show her youngest, but allow sons Isaac, 9, and Lincoln, 5, to film.

“Chris does not want the baby to be filmed, and he’s coming to get the baby and will bring the baby back when it’s done,” Lowry said. “I’m pretty sure it’s about people recognizing the baby out in public — it bothers him. I don’t know. It’s a battle I’m not choosing.”

Lowry decided to come to a sneaky compromise — if Lopez didn’t know about an upcoming shooting date, she wouldn’t prevent Lux from filming. If he did know MTV would be filming and expressed concern about the toddler filming that date, she would comply.

“I want to show my life with all three of my kids, not just the older two,” she reasoned.

Teen Mom 2 fans were all over the place when it came to the issue, calling out both Lowry and Lopez for having double standards when it comes to how they treat one another and the idea of being filmed.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

