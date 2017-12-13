‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Lands Book Deal

Kailyn Lowry is back on the book scene!

The Teen Mom 2 cast member may have had to call off her tell-all book series He Said, She Said with ex Javi Marroquin amid their declining relationship, but she’s landed another lucrative book deal, reports Radar Online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The MTV personality has teamed up with 13th & Joan Publishing House to oversee the production of another book.

“There is so much that the world has yet to see of Kail and her talents,” publishing house CEO Ardre Orie told the publication. “She is insightful and knows exactly what she wants to communicate through her writing. Her new projects will reveal so much about her as a mother and as a person. While the world watches and is led to believe that they have the full story, there is always more to be told.”

Lowry has already written three books: Hustle and Heart, Love is Bubblegum and Pride Over Pity.

I’ve experienced so much over the years but most importantly, I’ve learned a lot,” Lowry said of her new book deal. “I know that there are tons of mothers just like me in the world who are strong but also need support. Just because you’re strong, doesn’t mean that you don’t need help.”

Lowry and Marroquin, who share 4-year-old son Lincoln, had originally planned on telling the story of their relationship from both of their perspectives in the He Said, She Said book series. However, they announced Monday that they would no longer be moving forward with the production of the books.

Lowry and Marroquin have been feuding since he began dating Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus, who has been happy to stir up online drama between the two.

“I wanted to keep our coparenting relationship intact and didn’t want to make any significant others uncomfortable,” the mother of three told Us. “We would have had to spend time together for promos and book tour, but we are not in a place to do that right now.”

Photo credit: MTV/Viacom