‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Jenelle Evans Joins NRA After Gun Controversy

Jenelle Evans is the National Rifle Association’s newest member.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member continues to stir up controversy just weeks after she and her husband David Eason got into trouble for posting photos with guns on the day of the Parkland High School shooting many deemed insensitive.

Sharing a video from NRA TV on her Facebook page Tuesday, Evans wrote, “I joined the NRA today, hate me if you will… but I will protect my family.”

Eason, who was recently fired from the MTV series after going on a homophobic social media rant, added a quote attributed to George Washington on his Instagram page: “When government takes away citizens’ right to bear arms, it becomes citizens’ duty to take away government’s right to govern.”

Fans of the show responded to the posts by slamming the couple.

“Unintelligent use of a very old quote that was not intended to be applied to justifying a lack of safety for the children of America,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Bill of Rights was written in 1791 when your wife and daughters had no rights.”

Evans’ family has been mired deep in the gun control debate recently, starting with when the couple posted photo of the reality personality shooting a rifle on Feb. 14, just hours after a shooting opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, leaving 17 people dead.

Despite the backlash, Eason refused to take the photo down.

“Legal gun owners have over 200M guns and 12 trillion rounds of ammo,” he posted at the time. “Seriously people, if we were a problem, you’d know it.”

He then went on a homophobic rant on Twitter, bashing LGBT parents and saying that their sexuality and gender identity was not “normal.”

Evans defended his comments to TMZ the following day: “David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works,” she said. “Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

But MTV almost immediately decided to let him go.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement Tuesday. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Photo credit: Instagram/David Eason