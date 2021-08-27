'Teen Mom 2': Jenelle Evans' Ex Says He's Homeless

✖

Kieffer Delp, Jenelle Evans' boyfriend in the early seasons of Teen Mom 2, claimed on Twitter Monday that he is homeless, or at least he has "nowhere to go" now. When one of his Twitter followers offered him prayers, Delp said he had no interest in help from God and would rather pray to Thor because "he's way cooler." The 31-year-old Delp was released from prison in March after spending about five months behind bars.

"I don't got no where to go rite now because of covid but ill bet yu other then a select couple friends who do what they can I ain't ask nobody for s— and I ain't gonna," Delp tweeted on Monday. Later, one of his followers said they would pray for Delp, adding that "God got you." Delp disagreed. "God def does not got me if I depended on God to help me I would be down forever s— thor got me if were hoping from false deities he's way cooler," he wrote.

Delp did not further explain what is going on with his living situation in later tweets this week. "If yu take away the trials from your life entirely rite at this moment all yu would have is a yu with far less in the end thats the s— that made yu," he wrote in another tweet on Monday. He returned to Twitter on Thursday to comment on MMA fighter Calvin Kattar. "I didn't jump on the train all the way until the Kattar fight I been on it since and can't get enough highlights max holloway is a f— cannon best featherweight to ever throw a punch," he wrote.

Delp usually makes headlines for his legal problems. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to running a methamphetamine lab in his apartment. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and released in February 2020. Six days after he was released, Delp was arrested in Salem, New Jersey for jumping bail. In August 2020, Delp was labeled a fugitive in Pennsylvania for failing to report to his parole officer. After an arrest warrant was issued, he was arrested in October 2020. He spent about five months in prison before he was released in March. When he returned to Twitter after his release, Delp claimed he was writing while in prison and planned to publish his work. "For nobody that thought I was gonna max out my bid in the DOC [Department of Corrections] and not write no pieces yu had it f—ked up. I got a few pieces on deck," he tweeted in March.

Delp appeared on Teen Mom 2 from 2011 to 2013 when he was dating Evans. He was often criticized by Evans' mother Barbara Evans for his drug use. In 2013, Evans said Delp introduced her to heroin. Delp made his most recent appearance on MTV in 2017 when he was featured in a Teen Mom 2 special called "The Ex-Files," which caught viewers up on the ex-boyfriends of the show's stars.