Jenelle Evans' Husband Accuses Ex-Friend of Stealing Wedding Ring, Tools Worth Thousands

Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, has found himself in the midst of drama yet again. According to The Sun, Eason has accused one of Evans' former friends, Katrina Beaumont, of stealing a wedding ring, tools, and weapons. He is claiming that she has stolen $7,500 worth of items from him.

The Sun obtained court documents, filed in June of this year, that detail Eason's lawsuit against Beaumont. Eason reportedly filed a Claim and Delivery complaint against Beaumont, claiming that she "wrongfully withheld" his property. These items include a men's wedding ring, a 2016 truck trailer, a welding machine, and a variety of tools such as saws, hammers, and wrenches. Additionally, he claims that Beaumont stole a leaf blower, a bow and arrow, and even more items. Eason claims that these items total $7,500.

Eason claims that Beaumont has "no lawful justification" to not return the items back to him. He added that he has made "repeated attempts to recoup the property" and that Beaumont has "ignored" all of those attempts. A court date regarding this situation is set for August. Beaumont has not yet responded to Eason's complaint publicly. In addition to Eason, Evans also filed a complaint against her former friend. Like her husband, the former Teen Mom 2 star is claiming that Beaumont stole a variety of items from her. Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that Evans is claiming that Beaumont stole four-wheelers and other sports gear.

As for why they filed separately, Ashley's Reality Roundup noted that Evans and Eason had to file their complaints based on who the owner of each piece of property is. The publication also clarified that a Claim and Delivery complaint was filed because Beaumont is a resident of South Carolina. A Claim and Delivery complaint is described as “a legal action to recover personal property which is in the possession of another party. The party who begins the action is the plaintiff. The party who has possession of the property claimed is the defendant.”

Even though Eason and Evans filed their complaints separately, they will each go to court on the same day for these matters. Eason's case will reportedly be heard at 9 a.m. local time on Aug. 11, while Evans' will take place on the same day at 9:30 a.m. local time. Neither Evans nor Eason has spoken out about these complaints publicly just yet.