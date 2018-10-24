‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Reveals New Photos With Daughter Amid Assault Scandal

David Eason is not letting the alleged domestic violence scandal stop him from posting on social media.

Eason, who is married to Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans, shared a gallery of photographs with his daughter Ensley on Friday. The post comes just 6 days after Evans called 911 alleging that Eason had assaulted her.

The posts show 1-year-old Ensley exploring Wilmington, North Carolina, with Eason. Several photos show her interacting with a fountain and high-fiving her father. Two more show her holding Eason’s hand as they scale some stone steps and stroll down a wooded walkway.

In the photo’s caption, Eason championed Ensley, the only child he shares with Evans, for her newfound desires to explore and trek around.

“Ensley is getting so big and independent!” Eason wrote. “She just loves walking and seeing new things!”

The pictures have received more than 9,900 likes since they were posted on Friday, but they are no comments. Eason has disabled comments on the photo gallery, presumably in an attempt to combat Teen Mom 2 fans in the wake of the scandal.

The couple’s latest scandal began on Oct. 13 at a social gathering at their home in Columbus County, North Carolina. As Evans said in a frantic 911 call, Eason allegedly “pinned” her to the ground in their yard. At the time, she suffered some sort of injury to her collarbone or arm.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans told the 911 operator while crying. “I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm. … All I know is that my collarbone hurts so bad.”

Elsewhere in the call, Evans said that Eason “got violent ’cause he was drinking,” and soon left the home with a friend. Four children, who are presumed to be Evans’ three sons and her stepdaughter, were also apparently at home at the time of the incident.

Two sheriff’s deputies responded to the assault call, but Evans did not file a police report after speaking with the deputies. She also refused transport to a hospital in an ambulance but was taken there in a private vehicle.

Evans has since characterized the incident as a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding” in a statement to E! News.

“Everything is great… We are totally fine,” she said.

Photo by GC Images / Alo Ceballos