‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans and David Eason ‘Are Fighting’ Amid Split Reports

Teen Mom 2 couple Jenelle Evans and David Eason are going through a tough time, but have yet to call things off, a source close to the pair told Us Weekly Sunday after split reports emerged over the weekend.

“They are fighting,” the insider explained of the couple’s status. “He hasn’t been home.”

However, the couple has yet to call off their marriage, they continued, noting, “They aren’t broken up.”

The pair is known for their roller coaster relationship, with the source explaining they weren’t exactly surprised at the ongoing drama.

“What else is new? David and Jenelle are always fighting, he won’t come home for days at a time,” they said. “I would be surprised if they weren’t fighting. Now that would be shocking.”

Rumors that the couple had separated began Saturday, when the MTV personality changed her profile picture on Facebook to one of herself alone with the caption “Single AF” with a shrugging emoji. She also changed her relationship status to “Separated.”

Evans, who regularly claps back at rumors on social media, has yet to comment on the split reports, instead sharing clips on Instagram Sunday in which she was listening to breakup songs like “Better Now” by Post Malone, “Solo” by Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato and “Learn to Let Go” by Kesha.

The couple first wed in September 2017 and are parents to 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Evans’ two other children, 9-year-old Jace and 4-year-old son Kaiser, are from previous relationships and live with their mother and Eason part time.

Evans’ relationship with Eason has long faced speculation of being abusive, with Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, filing a report with Child Protective Services after the little boy allegedly told him that his step-father had beaten him with a stick, resulting in bruises Griffith shared on social media after the CPS investigation was closed without charges towards Eason.

In October, Evans herself accused Eason of hurting her in a call to 911, the disturbing audio of which was soon made public.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans said through uncontrollable sobbing on the call. “I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

Soon after, the reality personality called the incident a “drunken misunderstanding,” refusing to film with Teen Mom 2 producers not soon after.

In last week’s episode of the MTV show, Evans’ mom Barbara broke down in a conversation with network security, admitting even she thought her daughter was a victim of domestic violence.

“I think he’s hurting her. I can see it. It’s a domestic violence thing, and he’s keeping her like a prisoner,” Barbara said. “She can’t even leave the house.”

She added she had explained to Jenelle, “It’s not his show; it’s your show. He’s not even working, and what are you gonna do if you lose the show? I said, ‘You’re gonna lose everything you have.’ She’s gonna be homeless.”

When asked Jenelle wanted to leave the relationship, Barbara responded, “I think in her mind…you want to leave but sometimes it takes a long time before she leaves.”

“Maybe she needs to lose everything,” she continued. “Maybe if she loses everything, she can walk away from him.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Facebook/Jenelle Evans