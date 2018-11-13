‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reveals Date-Day Photos With David Eason in Wake of Recent Controversies

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her controversial husband David Eason went on a “hubby date” Monday, and shared photos with fans on Instagram.

Evans posted two photos from their hiking trip, including one with Eason. “Nature making us feel super small again, now he knows how I feel,” she wrote, adding a shrugging emoji, a two-hearts emoji and the hashtags “nature is beautiful,” “hiking” and “hubby date.”

Evans shared even more hiking photos from Sequoia National Park, California over the weekend. The photos show the couple spending time near some massive trees.

“This is the most magical place I’ve ever been in my life! I’m so glad to have experienced it with my best friend. This makes you wonder if giants were ever real,” she wrote in one caption. “Nature is super breathtaking. Don’t ever take it for granted. Adventure out everywhere you can and explore the world!”

The photos show how Evans and Eason have ignored the controversies that follow them online. Some Instagram users lashed out at Evans for taking a vacation in California while thousands of people are impacted by the wildfires this weekend.

Evans’ relationship with her husband has also come under increased scrutiny, particularly since Evans called 911 in October to report that Eason assaulted her. She has since defended her husband multiple times.

“I know everyone’s concerned about me,” Evans said in a confessional she posted on YouTube last month. “You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Eason was also reportedly spotted yelling at the Teen Mom 2 crew while they filmed his wife. MTV previously fired Eason for his homophobic remarks online.

“David was just making a joke,” Evans told Hollywood Life about the alleged incident. “The crew knows David was playing around. My security guard, André, came up and asked David how he was doing and ‘hopes to see him soon.’ My director even spoke to David as well and said, ‘Hey,’ really quick after packing up.”

Eason appears to be relishing the controversy that follows him everywhere he goes. In October, he shared a photo of himself wrapped in a Confederate battle flag and told people to “just get off my page if you don’t agree.”

Evans responded to the outrage from that photo by insisting her husband is not racist because one of his childhood best friends is black.

“I’m so f—king sick of it honestly. It really saddens me, everyone’s family’s are filmed and not ours,” Evans told fans when asked about Eason not being on Teen Mom 2. “You won’t hardly see the kids this season or my house at all. I’ll stand by my husband no matter WHAT HAPPENS.”

Teen Mom 2 returns on MTV next year.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Jenelle Evans