'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Claims Mom Barbara 'Blocked' Her Amid Custody Battle for Jace

Jenelle Evans and mom Barbara are back on the outs amid a dispute over the custody of the Teen Mom 2 alum's oldest son, 11-year-old Jace. While Barbara, 65, has long had primary custody of her grandson, Jenelle, 29, claimed earlier this month that it was she who now had "full-time" custody of her oldest, with Barbara then firing back to TMZ that her daughter "misspoke" when it came to Jace's living arrangement and allegedly blocking Jenelle altogether.

"I’m pretty mad right now, I’m pretty pissed off. I’m not gonna lie to y’all," Jenelle said in a YouTube video posted Saturday and filmed earlier in the week on Tuesday. "Jace was living with me the past week and now circumstances have changed. Why have they changed? Because my mom can’t put down her pride." The former MTV star claimed Jace had been living with her at the home she shares with husband David Eason because of recent behavior problems.

"It was really bad, and we’re not going into detail about that because it’s no one’s business but Jace’s," Jenelle said. "But you know, my mom couldn’t handle it and his behavior was horrible. The things he was doing was horrible and that’s all we’re saying about that." Jenelle alleged that her mother had been calling her for help, and that Jenelle had picked him up from her home on a number of occasions. When she told her mother that she would keep Jace at her home if he needed to be picked up one more time, Jenelle claimed her mom agreed.

The reality star said things were going well until she revealed Jace's living arrangements on TikTok, which is when Barbara shot her down. "Now she’s trying to make me look like a dumba—. Now she’s taking it all back," Jenelle said, claiming she told her mom, "Either we can fight it out in court or we can handle this civilly like grown adults that we are." Barbara allegedly told Jenelle that she learned she could be found in contempt of court if Jace were allowed to live with his mom full-time before their agreement was updated in court and that Jace was only acting up because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m sick and tired of everyone making me look like the idiot when I’m the only one telling the complete truth," Jenelle said in her video. "What hurts the most is that this is my own mother doing this to me. Back and forth, back and forth. This is why I don’t fight for Jace because when I think I can civilly get along with her and then when I get close enough and actually get him, she takes him away from me again. And legally, he lives with her on the weekdays and I get him every other weekend. But if we were to go to court right now, it would be a s—tshow and she knows it."