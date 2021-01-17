'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Reveals She Has Regained Custody of Son Jace From Mom Barbara

✖

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has officially regained custody of her eldest child, Jace. Evans' mother, Barbara Evans, previously had custody of the 11-year-old. On her Instagram Story, the former MTV personality opened up about the fact that Teen Mom 2 is on Netflix and that the series depicts a younger, less mature version of herself. In her message to fans, she noted that not only has she grown following her experience on Teen Mom 2, but she also shared that she has since regained full custody of son Jace.

In mid-December, Season 1 and 2 of Teen Mom 2 dropped on Netflix. As a result, many fans are watching how Evans' story played out in the series. But, on her Instagram Story, the former reality star made it clear that she is a much different person than she was ten years ago when the show initially aired. She wrote, “This is a little PDA announcement. You are probably watching Teen Mom on Netflix right now as we speak and if you are, good. That was the old me. That was the young me, the stupid me, the me that took risks.”

“Now let’s not sit here 10 years later and come to my page and hate on me for my mistakes that I learned from,” she continued. “Let’s not get caught up on the $200 you let me use to bail me out of jail. Let’s not get caught up on the dumbass men that I dated." Evans then addressed whether she has custody of her eldest son, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. She noted, "I have custody of Jace. He lives with me now full-time." The former Teen Mom 2 star ended her message by writing, “My kids are happy, they’re healthy. That’s all that f—king matters. But I totally get it, I would hate me too if I was watching me. But if you catch up with me now, I’m doing a lot better, you guys. Peace, love, happiness, b—s.”

According to Us Weekly, Evans' message comes as her relationship with her mother seems to be in a better place at the moment. Evans and her mother, who has had custody of Jace for most of his life amidst her daughter's struggles, posed for holiday photos together this past December. In fact, the 29-year-old even posted photos of herself and her mom, which she captioned with, "I'm a strong woman because a strong woman raised me."