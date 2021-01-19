'Teen Mom 2': Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Says 'Real Men Don't Wear Masks'

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason recently took to social media to share his stance on COVID-19 safety measures, boasting that "real men don't wear masks." Eason shared the message in an image posted to his Facebook account, which also included a muscled arm, over a yellow background with birds carrying branches. The post has received very little support, with most commentators pushing back on Eason's position. "Then I guess you're not a real man," one person, while someone else added, "Real men still can die from covid but okay..."

Eason's controversial stance on the practice of wearing a mask to help limit the spread of coronavirus is not necessarily a surprise, as he often voices opinions that raise eyebrows. In this particular case, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance that encourages all Americans to mask up so as to limit the potential for COVID-19 to infect more of the public. "When you wear a mask, you protect others as well as yourself," the organization said. "Masks work best when everyone wears one."

In a section on its website, the CDC explained the science behind the masking recommendations, saying, "Studies demonstrate that cloth mask materials can also reduce wearers’ exposure to infectious droplets through filtration, including filtration of fine droplets and particles less than 10 microns. The relative filtration effectiveness of various masks has varied widely across studies, in large part due to variation in experimental design and particle sizes analyzed." The CDC added, "Multiple layers of cloth with higher thread counts have demonstrated superior performance compared to single layers of cloth with lower thread counts, in some cases filtering nearly 50% of fine particles less than 1 micron."

The CDC explained that "seven studies have confirmed the benefit of universal masking in community level analyses," adding that "each analysis demonstrated that, following directives from organizational and political leadership for universal masking, new infections fell significantly." Finally, the organization stated, "Further research is needed to expand the evidence base for the protective effect of cloth masks and in particular to identify the combinations of materials that maximize both their blocking and filtering effectiveness, as well as fit, comfort, durability, and consumer appeal. Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation."