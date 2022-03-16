‘Teen Mom 2’: Jade Cline’s Mom Helps Amid Kloie’s Medical Ordeal

Jade Cline dealt with a stressful situation on Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2. During the episode, she took her daughter Kloie to the dentist after she complained about having a toothache. Amidst the ordeal, Cline’s mother, Christy Smith, stepped in to help. As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, the latest episode aired a day after it was reported that Smith has a difficult matter of her own to deal with. According to The Sun, Smith is headed to jail after accepting a plea deal that will require her to spend 90 days behind bars.

The episode started off with Cline explaining what life has been like since her on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean Austin went to Texas to receive treatment for addiction issues. She said that it’s been especially hard being a single parent while her daughter is dealing with a medical issue. Cline then had to take Kloie to the dentist, but they were unable to treat her since their office was not equipped to take care of younger patients.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So, Cline called her mother and gave her the rundown. She explained that her aunt was able to get them an appointment for a pediatric dentist the next day and Smith readily agreed to accompany them for the visit. While speaking with her friend Chau about the situation, Cline mentioned that her mother would be coming to the visit, as well. Chau noted that despite how Smith has treated Cline in the past, she does seem to want to be the best grandmother in Kloie’s eyes. Just as she said that she would, Smith did travel to the dentist with Cline, Kloie, and Cline’s stepfather Corey. During the visit, they learned that Kloie would need surgery, which they were able to schedule for the following week.

As previously mentioned, this episode aired shortly after some major news emerged about Smith. On Monday, it was reported that Cline’s mother accepted a plea deal for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. As a result of the plea deal, she will be spending 90 days in prison. Smith’s legal issues were touched upon in a teaser for the current season, as she could be seen telling her daughter that she was “going to jail.” Cline said about the situation in a separate clip, “She’s going to feel very abandoned by people.” Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.