'Teen Mom 2': Jade Cline Has Interesting Response to Sean's Proposal

In the previous episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline's on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean teased that he was going to propose to her. On Tuesday night's episode, he did just that. Although, Cline did not give the response that he was likely expecting.

Sean actually proposed to Cline off-camera, as he later explained that he wanted the moment to just be between them. A producer asked the pair how the proposal went down. Apparently, Cline was quite taken aback by Sean's "gift," which was the diamond ring in question. Sean said that he doesn't necessarily expect an answer from Cline (especially as the two were not officially together before he proposed) as he doesn't want her to feel pressured. But, he did say that his proposal was his way of letting her know how serious he is about their relationship.

Sean also said that he wants Cline to wear the ring, but she's hesitant about that. The producer asked the two, who share daughter Kloie, what their relationship status was, to which Cline said that they're "both homies." They then awkwardly exchanged a fist bump. Later on, she explained exactly why she's hesitant about being engaged to Sean, as she noted that they were engaged in the past and it didn't fix their problems. She also said that she's simply not ready to be engaged and she doesn't believe that Sean is either. The Teen Mom 2 star added about her engagement, "It's not that big of a deal."

As previously mentioned, Sean first teased that he was going to propose to Cline in the previous episode. While the two are not officially an item, they are on good terms as far as their co-parenting relationship is concerned. Around the time that Sean was discussing his proposal, Cline did share some thoughts about the state of their relationship. She said that they were on good terms, but she wouldn't be ready to head back into a romantic relationship with her ex. The MTV personality also said that she was hesitant about taking any next steps in their relationship as she didn't want to ruin the progress that they made. However, of course, Sean seemed to have a different opinion about the state of their coupling. In other words, you can rest assured that the pair's relationship drama will continue to play out on Teen Mom 2.