'Teen Mom 2': Jade Cline's Ex Sean Teases Engagement

Jade Cline could be taking the next step with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean, with whom she shares daughter Kloie. At the end of Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2, Sean shared that he purchased an engagement ring for Cline. While the pair aren't currently together, he said that he hopes a possible engagement will be the turning point in their relationship.

In the previous episode of the MTV series, Cline moved into a new house (of course, the situation wasn't without its fair share of drama). She explained to Sean on Tuesday's episode that she and Kloie were acclimating well to their new abode. Sean, who is living at an extended stay hotel, frequently stays with the two at the new house, but he has not officially moved in. Cline tells the camera that and Sean, who are separated, are doing well as far as their co-parenting relationship is concerned. She said that they're in a good place, despite the fact that Sean wants to move in with her. But, the reality star explained that she's not necessarily ready for that just yet, as she doesn't want to ruin their progress.

Later on in the episode, a producer asked Sean about his relationship with Cline. He believes that they're still together (even though Cline voiced otherwise). Sean also said that he does envision a future with her and that the possibilities for the pair are "endless." During the conversation, he even shared that he purchased a gift for Cline to showcase just how serious he is about making their relationship work. He later showed off the gift, which is a diamond ring, to one of Cline's friends. As for whether he will pop the question, fans will have to stay tuned.

This major relationship update comes a week after Cline took a big step by moving into a new home. She expressed her desire to move out to the suburbs for a better environment for her young daughter. Even though she experienced quite a few bumps in the road in the lead-up to the move, she did find the perfect home for herself and Kloie, which they promptly moved into. Since she and Sean have been experiencing some issues in their relationship, particularly when it comes to communication, she decided that it would be best if he doesn't move in with them. But, since he does plan to pop the question, there's no telling what's in store for their future. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.