‘Teen Mom 2′ Fans Float Idea of Jenelle Evans’ Mother Barbara Remaining on Show

Jenelle Evans is officially out on Teen Mom 2, with the network set to replace the embattled former reality star with Jade Cline. Fans of the show have another suggestion for the network, however: Keeping Barbara Evans, Jenelle’s mother, on the cast in the upcoming season.

Teen Mom 2 viewers have floated the idea of Barbara continuing to appear on the MTV reality show in the wake of Jenelle’s firing. Barbara currently has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace, after Child Protective Services (CPS) removed the child from her care following reports husband David Eason shot and killed their family pet, Nugget.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The MTV personality has been sharing photos of Jace and Jenelle’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, playing together, drawing a lot of attention from fans, The Hollywood Gossip noted. Commenters praised her for taking care of her grandchildren, noting that they’d miss seeing her on Teen Mom 2.

“Loving all the update pictures Barb! you will be sorely missed on Teen Mom 2!” one commenter wrote.

“I wish you could stay and replace Jenelle,” another said.

MTV hasn’t commented on whether or not Jenelle’s firing means Barbara will be removed from the show, too. If she did, she would not be permitted to film scenes with her daughter.

The network released a statement about Jenelle’s firing shortly after Eason admitted to shooting his wife’s dog, whom he accused of snapping at Ensley. MTV told Us Weekly it had no intention of filming with Jenelle for future episodes, and had not filmed with Eason since he was fired for making homophobic comments online.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the statement read. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Meanwhile, Jenelle and Eason’s fight to win back custody of their kids wages on. She and Barbara reportedly aren’t on speaking terms following news that CPS ordered her to stop visitation with Jenelle. Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris Griffith, has custody of Jenelle’s son Kaiser, n ad Maryssa and Ensley are living with Eason’s mother.

Jenelle and Eason had a court date to try and regain custody of the children. They were unsuccessful in that attempt, however. TMZ reported that Jenelle and Barbara had it out in court during the hearing. Barbara reportedly accused her daughter of only being affectionate toward Ensley when MTV’s cameras were rolling, while Jenelle said her mother cut off contact with her by blocking her number.

Another confrontation occurred outside the courthouse, this time between Jenelle’s ex, Nathan Griffith, and Eason. Eason reportedly spotted Griffith talking with TMZ reporters, and exchanged words with him.

“What are you hanging out with the paparazzi for?” Eason questioned as he drove by.

“No, we’re talking. I’m not —,” Griffith responded before being cut off by the embattled former MTV star.

“Keep talking, that’s all you ever do,” Eason retorted.

Griffith alleged, after he was “flipped the bird” by Eason, that he was going to get a restraining order against Jenelle’s husband. TMZ reported that he didn’t follow through, though.