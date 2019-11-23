‘Teen Mom 2’: David Eason Says He ‘Wasn’t in Love’ With Jenelle Evans, ‘Happier After’ Breakup

David Eason opened up about his feelings for estranged wife Jenelle Evans almost a month since their separation. The Teen Mom 2 alum did not hold back on his criticism of Evans two weeks since she was granted a temporary restraining order against him. He even said he never loved his wife of two years and that he is “much happier” now that they are done.

Eason shared an update on his personal life on his Facebook page. “Glad [you] people think I am taking this so hard. Just so [you] all know I am so very much happier and so is Maryssa! Finally peaceful!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In another comment posted by David he wrote, E! News first reported, “I’m not heart broken. I’ve realized I wasn’t in love and there are much better people out there for me.”

Maryssa is David’s 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Evans announced she had left Eason after two years of marriage on Oct. 31. She has since remained mostly away from social media. She revealed she took her kids, including 2-year-old Ensley, whom she shares with Eason. Jenelle is also mom to 10-year-old Jace and 5-year-old Kaiser.

“She’s running out of money,” a source told Radar in a report posted soon after she announced the split. Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 back in April, reportedly losing a salary of $400,000 per season, after Eason was caught in a scandal when he admitted he killed her dog, Nugget, after it allegedly bit Ensley.

Evans’ initial restraining order filing included multiple allegations of abuse against Eason.

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she reportedly said in the papers.

The order gave temporary custody to Evans, and mandated David will have no contact with her or the kids. He is also not allowed to post about her on the Internet.

Meanwhile, Evans is reportedly adjusting to her life away from her controversial ex. A source told the outlet Evans is “doing really well now that she is away from David and North Carolina.”

“The kids are not just fine. They are thriving,” the insider said. “It is an atrocity what they have all been through.”

The news of the split also brought back rumors Evans might be asked to return to Teen Mom 2 amid a decline in the ratings for the first season without her. MTV has not confirmed the news, though multiple sources have said the network and the reality star are in talks.