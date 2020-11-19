'Teen Mom 2': Chelsea Houska's Husband Cole DeBoer Snaps Snowy Photo After Family Exits Series

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Cole DeBoer isn't letting a bit of snowy weather get in the way of capturing the perfect Instagram snap. DeBoer recently took to Instagram to show off some of his clothing from the Flag & Anthem brand. His post comes amidst the news that he and his wife, Chelsea Houska, will be departing Teen Mom 2 after Season 10, which is currently airing on MTV.

In the snap, DeBoer posed outside during what appears to be a very snowy day. He can be seen flashing a smile for the camera while he shows off his new look. The reality star captioned the photo with, "Today’s forecast ... snow flurries mixed with some quality threads from @flagandanthemco." The comments section of the post has been flooded with nothing but love, with many fans noting just how "dashing" the Teen Mom 2 star looks in the photo.

As previously mentioned, DeBoer posted that photo around the same time that he and Houska confirmed that they would be leaving Teen Mom 2 after Season 10. To announce the news, Houska took to all of her social media channels in order to pen a message directly to her fans. She explained that while the family will continue to appear on Teen Mom 2 through Season 10, they will then depart after that point. Houska originally got her start on reality television after she appeared on the second season of Teen Mom's predecessor, 16 & Pregnant.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," she wrote alongside a photo of her family. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning." Even though their time on Teen Mom 2 will be coming to an end, Houska told her fans that they will be able to keep up with the family with the future, interactive projects that they have planned. She added, "Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"