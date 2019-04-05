‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Rushed to Hospital Following Anxiety Attack in New Trailer

Chelsea Houska is struggling with some serious anxiety issues after giving birth to baby Layne.

In a new trailer for the rest of the ongoing Teen Mom 2 season, Houska tells husband Cole DeBoer that while she thought she knew what an anxiety attack felt like, she recently had to be taken to the emergency room due to a scary episode.

Her longtime friend Chelsey elaborated to Chelsea’s father Randy Houska about the incident, “Her lips were just quivering and she was like, ‘Let’s go to the emergency room.’”

The fireworks are still to come on this season of #TeenMom2. pic.twitter.com/mXe4Pq75OV — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) April 2, 2019

Chelsea added, “I swear to God, I thought I was dying.”

Also to come this season is the drama between Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans over the comments Jenelle’s mom Barbara made on Instagram Live, in which she said they should “all get lit and we’ll go kill Kail.”

Soon after the incident went down in January, Evans took to social media to defend her mom: “My producer just called us about this,” she said. “My mom is just chillin’ like, guys — chill out. Seriously. You guys have nothing to be spazzing about at all. we’re not gonna hurt anyone, we’re not gonna harm anyone. I promise you.”

“So earlier I was talking to Brittany [DeJesus], Briana’s sister,” Barbara added. “And I said that I wanted to kill Kail and everybody took it out of perspective. That’s not really what I meant, I was doing a joke.”

“Dude it was a stupid f—ing joke. Just chill the f— out. Kail’s probably watching this s— right now,” Jenelle interjected. “My mom has not been on Instagram or Facebook or anything for a long time. The old generation, you gotta give them the benefit of the doubt. They don’t know what they’re talking about, they don’t know that this s–t will be taken seriously if they say it.”

“It was only a joke. I was being sarcastic and everybody freaks out like I wanna go and kill the girl. Come on, I’ve known the girl for 10 years, that’s like crazy s—. You can’t say anything in the public without people freaking out like I’m gonna go out and kill the girl with a gun,” Barb concluded. “Everything’s cool. I’ve always gotten along with Kail. She has differences between her and Jenelle that doesn’t pertain to me. It was only a joke.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV