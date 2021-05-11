'Teen Mom 2': Chelsea Houska Reveals Real Reason Behind Her Departure

✖

In November, Chelsea Houska told fans that she would be leaving Teen Mom 2. Months after her departure from the series, the reality star is opening up about the real reason behind her exit from the Teen Mom franchise. During an interview with E! News, Houska explained that she decided to leave the show after experiencing a "buildup" of emotions over the decision. Additionally, she said that she has had multiple conversations with her 12-year-old daughter Aubree, whom she shares with ex Adam Lind, which made her question whether continuing on Teen Mom 2 was the right move for her family.

"There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn't feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore," Houska told E! News in early May. "There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don't want her to ever be like, she can't tell me things because it's going to be aired to millions of people or whatever." The mom-of-four continued to say that her narrative on the show has changed over the years, as Aubree could now be in the driver's seat due to her age. As a result, Houska decided that it would be best to take a step back from Teen Mom 2 in order to maintain her family's privacy.

"When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view," she added. "I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life." As previously mentioned, Houska's latest comments come several months after she announced that she was leaving Teen Mom 2 after ten seasons. At the time, she shared that she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, came to this decision together and that they're exiting on the "best of terms." Even though they're leaving the MTV series, she did note that you'll be able to follow along with their post-reality TV journey.

"Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses," she wrote. "Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"