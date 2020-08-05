'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Third Child With Husband Cole DeBoer

✖

Chelsea Houska is pregnant again! The Teen Mom 2 star, 28, announced she and husband Cole DeBoer were expecting another baby on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a photo of a wooden beam featuring their children's names. "One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021," she captioned the photo. DeBoer also shared the photo on his own account, alluding that this baby would complete the family, writing, "The Grand Finale! (We Think [wink emoji]) Baby #4!"

The couple share two children, Watson, 3, and Layne, 23 months, and Houska is also mother to daughter Aubree Lind-DeBoer, 10, whom she had with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. The news was met with celebration from her followers. "Congratulations!! You are a great mom.. love your little family," one follower wrote, as another commented, "Holy smokes! Congratulations DeBoers!!!" A third chimed in, "yayay! so happy for y’all!" Teen Mom co-star Kailyn Lowry, who gave birth to her fourth child, a baby boy, on July 30, also weighed in, commenting, "This. So happy for y'all!!!! And I love that you write your story into your home."

Houska has long maintained she wanted to have another child with her husband, telling E! News in February 2019, "We definitely want more kids—at least one—but I think we're going to wait probably a little farther than the last two babies. Maybe when [Layne is] 2, we'll start thinking about it. But there will be more."

Having two kids so close together, Houska said at the time that Aubree has been a vital part of keeping the household running. "Oh my gosh! I honestly think that she makes life so much easier," the MTV star gushed of her oldest. "Having Aubree's help has been amazing. She loves helping. She plays with her brother when I need her to. She can get his little boots on or something when we're heading out the door so she's been amazing."

DeBoer is a fantastic father as well, expressing repeatedly his desire to adopt Aubree amid legal and custody issues with her biological father. "I mean, Cole is just great all around," Houska said of her husband. "I'm more of the laid-back parent and he's definitely more paranoid and worried all the time, which is funny because it's usually the mom but I mean, he's so helpful. He changes diapers. He gets in there. He does it all."