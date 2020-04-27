'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Gets Hair Done Despite Pandemic

Jenelle Evans isn't letting social distancing stop her from getting her hair done. The Teen Mom 2 alum was seen stopping by her hair salon amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star first shared the post, before eventually deleting it, but David Eason also captured the moment. "My love in her element," Eason wrote as the caption. All of this comes after the two have reconciled their relationship. Since coming back together, the two have even put out a parenting video where they offered some tips. “Y’all [gotta] have the iPads charged,” Jenelle said before Eason said that they're not at that point yet. “You gotta make sure you have games downloaded onto the iPad because you have no internet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teen Mom Talk (TMT) (@teenmomtalktmt) on Apr 26, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

Eason noted that, “You know when you watch those movies or like The Simpsons from back in the day and Bart [Simpson]’s like, ‘Are we there yet?’” The video was a part of a project that Evans has been working on.

In an interview with PopCulture.com, Evans explained her contract status with MTV, revealing that her Teen Mom 2 deal would wrap up at the start of April. "I've kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I've been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, 'Why aren't you?' I'm stuck to this contract, and once I'm out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff," Evans told us in February. "It's not just other companies. I'm not gonna lie, MTV, they're iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not. So I'm just sitting here, doing my own thing trying to keep YouTube updated, because my fans, they want to know — they're digging into my life, and they want to know what's up!"

In that same interview, Evans revealed the only cast member from Teen Mom 2 that she still keeps in touch with. As for whot that is, Evans said she talks with Briana DeJesus "here and there" but that other than that, she doesn't really communicate with anyone else. That also means she doesn't speak much with Kailyn Lowry, who she noted had offered an invite onto her podcast previously.

"You've gotta think about your future with other people, and you've gotta think about [that] you might run into them someday," she said. "Can't hate each other forever."