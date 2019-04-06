‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Flaunts Fresh New Hair Makeover

Teen Mom OG star, Catelynn Lowell is getting ready for spring and flaunting a whole new look thanks to a refreshing new hair makeover.

Lowell took to Instagram on Friday to share with fans and followers the power of every girl’s favorite accessory — hair extensions!

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the snapshots shared by both the MTV personality and Stephanie Gerber of Atmosphere Studio in Novi, Michigan to their respective Instagram accounts, fans can see how Lowell got an instant makeover due in part to NBR extensions.

“HUGE thank you to [Stephanie Gerber] in Novi Michigan!” Lowell wrote on the post, showing her before snapshot and two others of the after peek. “She absolutely KILLED these NBR extensions on me and the color is to die for.”

NBR extensions, also known as “natural beaded rows,” are extensions placed in rows within the hair by creating a “track” with an exclusive bead and string technique. Additionally, wefts — known as the “line of hair” — are then placed on the track and sewn in.

Gerber adds with her post that the process took involved a 3-hour color correction, a 3.5″ haircut and 2 rows of NBRs for extra length.

“It was a long process but it was such a joy to have her in the salon! She is just the sweetest person with the most adorable babies,” Gerber wrote. “Thank you [Catelynn] for allowing me to be apart (sic) of your transformation! I loved it and I love your positive laid back energy.”

Lowell has definitely been emitting positive, laid back energy as of lately. The 27-year-old welcomed her third child with husband, Tyler Baltierra this past winter, and proves she is enjoying every bit of motherhood all over again.

The couple, who welcomed their third child together, daughter Vaeda Luma, added the baby sister for daughters Novalee, 4 and Carly, 9, whom they gave up for adoption as teenagers.

During the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, the couple revealed they intended to name their youngest Tezlee, but in an interview with Us Weekly, Lowell said the name just didn’t stick.

“Every time someone would say Tezlee, we would cringe! It just wasn’t sitting with us like it did at first,” she told the publication. “Tyler told me about the name Vaeda and I fell in love with it! It’s from the movie My Girl, which is a movie that Tyler showed me years ago.”

Photo credit: MTV / Viacom