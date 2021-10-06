‘Teen Mom’: Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Celebrate Anniversary in Special Way

Former Teen Mom: OG star Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are more in love than ever before. The two were celebrating five blissful years of marriage and did so in an intimate and special way. The 30-year-old mom of four surprised DeBoer with a picnic in the park and had Instagram users in their feelings.

The reality star pulled out all the shops. She laid a large blanket on the grass, topped with a picnic table, basket, and pillows for the occasion. Houska also lit several candles and decorated the picnic area with natural woodsy decor equipped with place settings, water, and sweet treats.

Houska shared images on Instagram, featuring Cole smiling at the display. She also surprised Houska with a special card. “10/10 recommend surprising someone you love with a fall picnic in the park,” Houska captioned a series of photos.

Throughout their wedding anniversary weekend, Houska shared photos and videos of her DeBoer throughout the years. She captioned one post: “Damn, I love you. “I’m the luckiest gal in the world to be able to be your wife! What a life we have built together. Happy anniversary.” DeBoer was quick to respond, writing, “Love you so much.”

But the picnic and Instagram love wasn’t the end. Houska revealed that the two hot the tattoo shop earlier before the picnic and got some ink together. Houska snapped a photo of her lying down and getting her forearm tattooed.

The two wed without MTV cameras in 2016. They first met at a gas station a few years earlier. Houska credits DeBoer for being a surrogate dad to her 12-year-old daughter Aubree, whom she shares with her ex, Adam Lind. Since then, they’ve had three additional children: Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and Walker, 8 months.

Houska said farewell to Teen Mom in 2020 after 10 years of being on the show. She’s since been replaced by Ashley Jones. She is however participating in the upcoming Teen Mom crossover spinoff special alongside several other past and current stars of the franchise.