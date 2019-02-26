‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska’s Ex Adam Lind Gives up Custody of Daughter Paislee

Adam Lind, the ex of Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska, has given up custody of one of his daughters.

The reveal was made on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 as Houska dished on the status of Lind’s relationships with their daughter Aubree and his daughter from another relationship, Paislee.

“Since Adam didn’t show up to the visitation center twice, his visits were canceled. Aubree hasn’t seen him in a few months, and I just got some news about his other daughter Paislee,” Houska revealed. “Yesterday I got a phone call from [Paislee’s mom], and she said that her and Adam had court, and he gave up rights to their daughter, Paislee. He can’t see her at all.”

She added, “The judge said [to Lind], ‘You realize this is forever,’ to him and he said, ‘Yeah.”

This revelation led to a condemnation from Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, and questioned the dedication of Lind, who has had his fair share of legal issues, to his kids.

“That’s rock bottom,” DeBoer said while holding the couple’s daughter Layne. “Look at this. Do you think anything would come between this? F–, like yeah right. How could you have this, watch them grow up and be like, ‘Oh, right. F– that.’”

The couple then started a dialogue with Aubree about being adopted by DeBoer, much like Paislee was just adopted by her stepfather.

“I think we should discuss it with Aubree,” Houska said. “I think she should know what’s going on and what happened. But I think you’ve just got to be careful because it’s going to be confusing for her. ‘Cause technically, that’s not her sister. Of course, it’s always going to be her sister, but you know what I mean.”

She added, “I don’t think it’s as easy to make the decision for her. I think she’s closer with his family than maybe Paislee was. It’s just totally different. It’s hard because we know what we feel is the best for her, and I feel what would be best for her would be if [Lind] was just completely out of the picture instead of in and out, hurting her. But I think she’s old enough now where you can’t just make that decision for her.”

DeBoer is more than open to the idea, but he wants to make sure it’s Aubree’s decision.

“I would do that right now if she wants to,” DeBoer said. “I would never make her do anything.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.