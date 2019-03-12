‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Covers Matching Tattoo With Ex Briana DeJesus

Javi Marroquin is putting his relationship with Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus behind him for good, inking over the matching tattoo he got with his ex on his anniversary with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

“Checkmate,” the MTV star, 26, captioned an Instagram photo of the new tattoo he got to cover the king chess piece he got to match DeJesus’ queen. “Happy anniversary babe [Lauren Comeau]. Kids, don’t get tattoos.”

In a video of the cover-up, Marroquin explained, “Lauren wanted one thing for our anniversary.”

The move wasn’t a vindictive one, he explained to InTouch.

“There is no jealousy of Briana on Lauren’s part. I simply did this out of respect for our relationship … My relationship with Lauren has grown over the past year and I do see myself spending the rest of my life with her, so out of respect, I wanted to cut all ties of my past and wanted to cover the tattoo,” he said.

Marroquin and Comeau definitely have moved on from the drama that stemmed from his relationship with DeJesus as it pertained to her relationship with Teen Mom 2 co-star and Marroquin’s ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

After first meeting at a mutual friend’s wedding in July 2017, the two dated for just a few months before long distance meant the temporary end of their relationship. In October 2017, DeJesus and Marroquin began seeing one another, which played out in full on the reality series’ previous season until their tumultuous split in January 2018. Soon after, Comeau and Marroquin got back together and announced in May they were expecting their first child.

In November 2018, Comeau welcomed first son Eli (Marroquin shares 5-year-old Lincoln with Lowry), and the two have been working on building their family ever since.

On their anniversary Sunday, Comeau shared a sweet look back at their relationship in photos on social media, adding, “Our love story; it wasn’t traditional and it wasn’t always easy but it’s ours and every day it gets sweeter. I am thankful for you and this life we are building together. With you is exactly where I want to be. One year down my love.”

The couple may even be willing to expand their family once again, with Marroquin telling OK Magazine last week he was “ready” to have another baby with his girlfriend.

“I’m ready when she’s ready,” he told the publication. “But she’s not ready.”

He added, “We are still trying for that girl! We want that girl. Eli is a handful for now, we will take our time. I think we said next year, we’ll try next year.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Javi Marroquin