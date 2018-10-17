‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Turns Down Javi Marroquin’s Proposal

Briana DeJesus wasn’t buying into Javi Marroquin‘s low-key proposal.

The Teen Mom 2 couple had been going hot and heavy since the start of the MTV series’ most recent season, but during Monday’s all-new episode, that all came to a screeching halt.

Ahead of possibly being deployed by the Air Force, Marroquin purchased an engagement for his short-time girlfriend, revealing the news to his sister, who said it was too soon to pop the question, during last week’s episode.

Any surprise in his big ask, however, was spoiled when DeJesus’ mom let her know Marroquin had asked for permission to propose.

When asked if she would say yes if he got down on one knee, DeJesus said, “I don’t know,” but brushed off further questions about their relationship. “It’s nobody’s business really.”

Later, Marroquin revealed that he had been let out of his deployment responsibilities by a “loophole,” but he was still trying to go forward with the proposal. When DeJesus came to visit him to celebrate, the two had an awkward conversation about the ring Marroquin had bought and their future together.

“He wants me to marry him, he wants me to have his children, he wants me to move in with him, there’s a lot of things that he wants,” she told her sister upon her return home. “I told him, ‘We have some time to think about it, we don’t have to rush.’”

As for the ring? “That’s not my ideal proposal and I wasn’t going to accept the ring,” DeJesus said. “It’s not the right time.”

DeJesus’ mom wasn’t so keen on the proposal either, crying, “He took away the value of it!” to her about the scenario.

The two ended up breaking up soon after, calling things off in January. Marroquin’s rushed style of doing things appears to have been a big factor in that.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News at the time. “Our future just doesn’t line up. … I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she continued. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

Marroquin, who shares a 4-year-old son with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, announced recently that his girlfriend Lauren Comeau is currently expecting a baby, so it was probably for the best that he didn’t take that big step so quickly!

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram / Briana DeJesus