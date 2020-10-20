'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Thinks Her Mom Crossed the Line With Devoin in Exclusive Preview

Briana DeJesus' big move just got way more complicated when mom Roxanne threw a wrench into what she hoped would be a quiet Thanksgiving. In a PopCulture exclusive preview of Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom 2, the MTV star admits that while 9-year-old daughter Nova has been spending more time with her father Devoin Austin's family, she still feels "wary" of his mom, even as she puts all her concentration into moving into the new house she had built for her family.

It's a "hectic" process, but Roxanne urges her to "take a step back" and be proud of herself. "You paid that s— off for the rest of our lives," she encourages her daughter. "No bank can come and snatch it from you." When moving day comes, Briana, sister Brittany and Roxanne all band together to move their things into the stunning new house, but with plenty to do to get everyone truly settled and Thanksgiving just days away, Briana begs her family to keep it "chill."

"The move went well, but there's still a lot to do, so I'm looking forward to a quiet Thanksgiving at home," the mother-of-two admits to the camera. So when she finds out Roxanne sent out a big group text inviting people over for Turkey Day, Briana and Brittany are both shaken. "I thought it was just us," Brittany tells her mom, who reveals she "of course" invited Austin and his family. "Come on bro, why couldn't you f—ing talk to me about it?" Briana says, raising her voice as she gets up to walk away from her mom. 'You do too much! You're so annoying."

While Roxanne insists she had to invite Austin, Briana fires back, " No, you don't do stuff like that! You talk to me about it! I don't want to feel uncomfortable." Roxanne tells her daughter that there's nothing to feel uncomfortable about, but Brittany sides with her sister. "You do too much," she tells her mom. "Why you doing stuff without talking to Briana? You don't have to let nobody know nothing."

"If they want to come, they can come," says, doubling down. Brittany defends her sister's reaction, however. "This is her house! You can't make her feel uncomfortable in her house on a holiday," she scolds her mom. "That's not right." Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. For more on your favorite Teen Mom stars from PopCulture, click here.