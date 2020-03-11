‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Teases Stealing Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Chris Lopez Amid Feud

Briana DeJesus is keeping her feud with Kailyn Lowry going, getting petty and joking that she would steal the Teen Mom 2 star’s ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, as Lowry is pregnant with his child. The MTV star continued the bad blood with her castmate earlier this week after tweeting a risqué line about her summer plans.

“Have you c—ing all summer like a season pass,” she wrote, immediately earning a devious response from one of her followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You know what would make for good television? If you went after Chris,” they wrote. “Imagine all the drama! This season would be lit. Secure the bag girl. Get those ratings up!”

“I’d watch that, come on [Briana] save TM2,” another follower piled on.

While DeJesus could have simply let the comments slide, she decided to get petty, responding in a since-deleted tweet, “What’s his Twitter? Lmao.”

DeJesus may have removed that tweet, but has since continued to keep the drama going, responding with a zipped lip emoji to a follower who pointed out how “fine” Lopez is.

To another follower who photoshopped Lopez’s face on a picture of DeJesus and Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, from when they dated in 2017, DeJesus retweeted the image with an amused response.

Y’all need to stop lmfaoooooo https://t.co/MbuDz78ril — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) March 10, 2020

DeJesus and Lowry have been going back and forth sporadically since Marroquin briefly dated his ex-wife’s castmate, but things got heated again earlier this month when Lowry shared a nude maternity photo from her trip to Iceland.

“No mam,” DeJesus responded to a tweet about the photo, which was largely criticized due to the mother-of-three posing with a horse. Lowry was quick to respond, bringing up DeJesus’ ex, Shakiel Brown, who was prosecuted for sharing revenge porn of the MTV star after their split.

“Posting this photo didn’t go as planned. #Yikes. But remember the time [Shakiel Brown] posted the video [of] y’all having sex?” Lowry asked.

“Girl, shut the f — up! [Laughing out loud], go continue getting beat up by Chris. LOL,” DeJesus responded, bringing up Lowry’s protective order against the father of her unborn child, whom she has accused of abuse.

The Coffee Convos host has yet to comment publicly on DeJesus’ comments on her ex.

Photo credit: MTV