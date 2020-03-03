'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Stirs Social Media In Nude Photo Shoot Showing off Baby Bump

Kailyn Lowry's Icelandic maternity photoshoot turned out to be far more than a special moment between mother and baby, sparking everything from public ridicule to drama with her fellow Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus.

The MTV star revealed last month she is expecting her fourth child with ex Chris Lopez, a little boy, but has been open about how anxiety is making it difficult to enjoy this pregnancy. So when her maternity photo, taken while she was on vacation in Iceland, started getting negative attention, Lowry was quick to delete the snap.

The internet is forever, however, and Teen Mom 2 fans were quick to comment on the screenshots of the post that were preserved. Keep scrolling to see how the drama surrounding the photo proceeded with DeJesus and more reactions from Lowry's followers.