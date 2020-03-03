'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Stirs Social Media In Nude Photo Shoot Showing off Baby Bump

By Anna Rumer

Kailyn Lowry's Icelandic maternity photoshoot turned out to be far more than a special moment between mother and baby, sparking everything from public ridicule to drama with her fellow Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus.

The MTV star revealed last month she is expecting her fourth child with ex Chris Lopez, a little boy, but has been open about how anxiety is making it difficult to enjoy this pregnancy. So when her maternity photo, taken while she was on vacation in Iceland, started getting negative attention, Lowry was quick to delete the snap.

The internet is forever, however, and Teen Mom 2 fans were quick to comment on the screenshots of the post that were preserved. Keep scrolling to see how the drama surrounding the photo proceeded with DeJesus and more reactions from Lowry's followers.

Maternity Shoot

The photo that started it all features the expectant reality personality, clad only in a pair of boots and standing next to a horse in a dark and moody stable. Lowry showed off her growing baby bump and her multiple tattoos in the post, but made the photo Instagram appropriate with a black heart emoji covering her breast.

Questioning

For most of Lowry's followers, the maternity shoot was more confusing than anything. 

Not Body Shaming

Others wanted to make clear they weren't body shaming Lowry, but simply disapproving of the photo altogether. 

Embarrassment

Some Teen Mom 2 fans were concerned for Lowry's children — Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and 2-year-old Lux — saying the boys would be embarrassed to have that kind of photo of their mother out publicly. 

Briana's Response

The real drama began, however, when DeJesus decided to weigh in on the photo. The Teen Mom 2 co-star has feuded with her pregnant castmate in the past while dating Lowry's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, so when she responded to a screenshot of the photoshoot with laughing emojis, it was all too much for Lowry, who brought up the time DeJesus' ex, Shakiel "Shoc" Brown, shared intimate photos and video of the star after their split.

After that low blow, DeJesus went even lower, telling Lowry to "continue getting beat up" by Lopez, whom Lowry accused of abuse in a restraining order request earlier this year.

The Backlash

That struck Teen Mom 2 fans the wrong way, who turned on DeJesus to scold her for encouraging violence against another woman. 

