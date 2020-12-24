'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Says Ex Luis Hernandez 'Is MIA' as a Dad

✖

Briana DeJesus is calling out ex Luis Hernandez as an "MIA" dad after being asked why she doesn't hold the father of 3-year-old daughter Stella to as high a standard as she does the father of 9-year-old daughter Nova, Devoin Austin. The Teen Mom 2 star responded to a viewer who called her the "biggest crybaby" on Twitter, asking, "She stays on Devoin’s neck. Where is deadbeat Luis at???"

DeJesus was quick to respond, claiming that she didn't even know if Hernandez was "alive," let alone where he is. She added of her criticism of Austin that she believes he "can do better and he should," quipping of Stella's father, "I can't find baldys neck to even be on it."

Lmao Luis is MIA. Haven’t heard from him, seen him, idk if he’s even alive. 😂 and yes I am a cry baby, leave me alone lol and I only stay at ones neck cause he can do better and he should. I can’t find baldys neck to even be on it 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/619rGVke8D — bri baby (@xobrianadej) December 23, 2020

DeJesus' problems with Austin escalated after Tuesday's episode of the MTV show, when he took to his Instagram Story to claim that fabricated texts from him were shown on the series. During the latest episode, DeJesus and Austin argued over who should pick up their daughter from school, at which point Austin allegedly texted her, "Are you stupid. Have you been in those car lines?”

"What? All I’m saying is for you to be on time because late bothers Nova," DeJesus replied. "At least I pick her up. I may not be on time but I’m there," Austin allegedly wrote back, adding after some more discussion “F-- you if you don’t like how I do it then you can pick her up." The reality star then tells an MTV producer, “I’m trying to express to him his daughter’s concerns and this is what I get. What the f-- are you doing?”

Soon after the episode aired, Austin took to his Instagram to deny any conversation like that happened. "MTV I wanna know why I just watched myself have a conversation with Briana via text message that I never had????" he asked. "Y’all literally making s-- up now??? Ya got me majorly f--ed up. I have every conversation word for word me and Briana have had from October last year… Ya really going too far now." Calling out the timestamps on the texts as allegedly not matching up with his daughter's school dismissal, he ended his rant, "I’m a young man who doesn’t delete s--. So why can’t I type those words in my iMessage app and that text pop up???"