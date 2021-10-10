‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Says She Was ‘Fired’ Alongside Casual Photo

Briana DeJesus‘ appearances on the upcoming Teen Mom crossover spinoff special may be minimal. The MTV reality star, 27, shared a recent photo to her Instagram stories dressed in casual attire. But it was her caption that has fans questioning what capacity she may be shown in the special that’s currently under production. “Fired attire lol,” she captioned the photo. It’s unclear if she’s been fired from the show or from her day job outside of the show.

The drama being captured for the upcoming spinoff special has been circulating in the media in recent weeks. DeJesus’ mother Roxanne took to her Instagram live on Sept. 15 to share that Briana and her other daughter Brittany, 29, as well as Jade Cline got into a fight with their co-star Ashley Jones. “I’m done. I’m sure [the network] is trying to figure out what they are going to do,” she said, explaining that the incident occurred on the evening before she went live. “The plan for this new show was gather the girls around and hope for the best. A commotion broke out,” Roxanne continued. “Words were said. I don’t think there was any altercation.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Roxanne alleges that the producers removed Jade, Brittany, and Briana, making the trio stay at another hotel. Ashley was allowed to continue filming on location at a wellness retreat in San Diego, California.

Details about the upcoming spinoff have been murky but The Ashleys Reality Roundup’s has been exclusively reporting on it for months. “The producers are hoping that, by putting girls who never work together in the same setting, it will be interesting,” one source told the blog. “They are thinking the girls will do ‘healing exercises’ together like sound therapy, etc., and maybe group therapy.” The series is intended to revive the series’ declining ratings.

Jones and Cline have a contentious history. Both were formerly cast members on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. They are both currently part of the Teen Mom 2 cast. Jones was initially offered to jump ship to TM2 first but declined when she claims she was not offered an increase in salary. As a result, Cline joined in her place, which allegedly started their feud. Jones made the switch the following season.

It’s unclear exactly what happened at the retreat to cause things to escalate, but Roxanne says it all started because of a lie. “OK. It didn’t go well last night, so, what is the plan now?” Roxanne said in her video, posing the question if MTV would film at a different location with the others. But she says the hassle is “not worth it” and she wants her daughters “back home.” “What you sold was a lie. An illusion. A f–ing lie,” she continued. “Do not show up at my house with your f–ing cameras. Do not send any COVID tests. I am done with your bulls–…Shove that money up your ass, and I’m out.”

In Touch reached out to the network, the DeJesus sisters, Cline, and Jones for comment. All declined to comment at the time and have yet to publicly address what happened directly. Instead, Jones has posted subliminal messages on her social media channels that all will be revealed on the show.