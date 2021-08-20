'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Ends Engagement in Surprising Decision

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has surprised fans and fiance Javi Gonzalez, by calling off her engagement. The reality star revealed she is "officially single" during an Instagram Q&A, addressing her status after a fan asked about her marriage.

"I am not getting married any time soon," DeJesus wrote in response. "Maybe next 5 years?" She then went on to confirm she was single, a total 180 from her reactions back in May when she posted hopes that Gonzalez was "the one." According to E! News, DeJesus was very positive at the time.

"We've been taking it very slow. I try not to keep him around the cameras too much because he's not very comfortable. He's still very shy and he doesn't really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can, which is a struggle for me because I feel like I'm living a triple life: mom life, TV life, and then girlfriend life," DeJesus told the outlet. Three weeks later they were engaged. Fast forward to now and she's single, though she has no ill feelings toward Gonzalez.

"Nothing crazy [happened]," DeJesus wrote about why she and Javi are no longer engaged. "I came to the conclusion that I thought I wanted to be in a relationship but in reality, the thought of it sounded nice but I am just not ready for it. Had a great year with him but [right now], I have other plans. Maybe in the future we will meet again."

DeJesus added that she still loves Gonzalez and that he's "a great guy." For the reality star, her focus now will be her children, her professional life and her Teen Mom 2 commitments. She has also changed her tune about co-parenting and her complaints on the situation. She has also made it clear that one thing her future doesn't hold is more children.

"Thought I wanted another one but then I look at nova and Stella and they are growing up and I think I'm over the newborn/toddler stage," she told a follower, punctuating it with a "hello no." She has two daughters, with one who is a 4th grader and another who is in pre-K. The hard work is going to be needed.