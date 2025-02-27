‘Project Runway’ Star Dies After Troubling Facebook Posts: Sha’Vi Lewis Was 38

Fashion designer Sha’Vi Lewis, who competed on Project Runway on Season 18, has died. Lewis’ aunt Deidra DivaDoll Elkerson confirmed his death in a Tuesday, Feb. 25 Facebook post, writing, “My fabulous, talented nephew, Sha’Vi Lewis, is gone from this place. I won’t hear his greetings to me anymore, ‘Hey Auntie Diva’ (yes, I am shouting).” Lewis was 39. His cause of death was not disclosed.

“I know he is in a much better place. I can just imagine the welcome he received when he got to those pearly gates, with so many loved ones who had gone before,” Elkerson continued in her post. “Oh what a time what a time he is having with his grandmothers, grandfather, uncles, aunts, cousins [and] good friends.”

Elkerson also asked for her followers to keep Lewis’ family in their prayers, including his mother, Joyce Solomon-Frierson, his father, Franklin Frierson, his brother, Troy Solomon Frierson, and his sister, Akira Frierson Wood. She concluded the message, “My, my, my, [I] rest in joy nephew knowing that you left a hell of a mark on this earth!!! You will be always loved and never forgotten.”

Lewis’ sister, Akira, also confirmed his passing to TMZ, telling the outlet that the family is “in a state of disbelief as we come to the reality that our star has been caste into eternity. As the days move forward we will continue to wrap our minds around a future without your presence. While the world is just catching on to the name Sha’vi we knew he was and is great! Continue to pray as we mourn the loss of our loved one, Franklin Shavi Lewis Frierson Jr.”

Further information, including Lewis’ cause and manner of death, is not available at this time.

Lewis had been active on social media in the days preceding his death, though he had raised concern over a string of troubling messages he shared to Facebook. On Feb. 12, the fashion designer wrote, “I deserve better,” and followed the message with another on Feb. 21 reading, “Seems like today is choosing Violence…….and I’m with it…….” His final social media post came on Feb. 22, just days before his aunt announced his passing, and read, “If I treated people the way they treat me, I’d be the worst person on earth…….. versallies.” In other posts over the past month, Lewis indicated that it was “time to shake something up” and he was working on himself and going through a period of “reinvention.”

Born Franklin Shavi Lewis Frierson Jr. on Dec. 4, 1985, Lewis grew up in New Jersey and attended Clark Atlanta University. He pursued a career in fashion design after graduating, and produced his own clothing line, served as creative director for menswear company Stephen F, designed for Pose season 2, and worked with celebrities including Leah Janae and Cynthia Bailey.

Lewis also stepped into the world of reality TV when he competed on Season 18 of Project Runway in 2019. He finished in 10th place and was eliminated on Episode 6 of the competition.

Paying tribute to him following his passing, Brittany Allen, who competed alongside Lewis on Season 18, said on Instagram, “I don’t have the words. My heart aches. The world and this industry will be dim without your light in it.” Allen added of Lewis, “Your love, your laughter, and your continuous support no matter where we were in life was everything. Season 18 forever and ever. Rest in power @shavilewis.”