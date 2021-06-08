'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Announces Major Life Decision Following Engagement

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is apparently making yet another big life decision following her engagement to Javi Gonzalez. As The Sun noted, DeJesus recently told her fans that she will be moving out of the Florida townhouse that she lives in with her mother, Roxanne, her sister, Brittany, and her two daughters, Nova and Stella. She shared that she will soon be moving into a new home with her children.

DeJesus urged her fans to ask her questions on her Instagram Story. One fan asked her what her living situation will be now that she's engaged and bought a house. In turn, the MTV personality said that this is one of her most asked questions. She then added that her "original plan" is the same. DeJesus explained that she paid off the Florida townhouse for her mother and sister and that she will be "moving out soon to a new home."

As previously mentioned, this update comes a few weeks after she announced her engagement to Gonzalez. To announce the exciting news, DeJesus posted a montage of clips and photos of herself and her fiancé set to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect Duet." The montage ended with a photo of her engagement ring. Following her announcement, MTV News published an interview in which DeJesus spoke about her new beau and the life that they'll be starting together.

"I’m so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi," DeJesus told the publication. "He is an incredible man and I can’t want to marry him. The ring is beautiful and I’ve never been this happy!" Prior to her engagement news, the reality star opened up to E! News about her relationship with Gonzalez was going. During the interview, DeJesus said that she would try to keep her relationship with Gonzalez as private as possible. She explained that thrusting her previous relationships into the spotlight wasn't exactly the right move.

"I just feel like he knows who I am and he accepts what comes with me, but it's still not fair to just throw him to the wolves like I did with [my ex] John [Rodriguez]," the mom-of-two said. "I think that was the wrong thing that I did in my past relationships. I put it all out there and sometimes, certain people can't handle it or they're not ready for it. I have to respect his wishes and his decisions, and he's OK with people knowing about us, but he'd rather keep some stuff private, and I understand and I get it."