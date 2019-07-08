‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Brands Exes as ‘Frauds’ in Now-Deleted Tweet

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is no fan of her ex-boyfriends, specifically the fathers of her children. The MTV reality star called Luis Hernandez and Devoin Austin “frauds” in a tweet published Saturday afternoon that has since been deleted.

“Both my baby daddies are frauds and u can screen shot this [message] and sent it to both of them,” DeJesus, 25, tweeted.

Austin is the father of DeJesus’ eldest daughter, 7-year-old Nova. Hernandez and DeJesus share 2-year-old daughter Stella Hernandez.

DeJesus has long had complicated relationships with her babies’ fathers. During her time on MTV, DeJesus has asked Hernandez and Austin to step up and help her raise the children. In April, she went on a Twitter rant targeting her exes and MTV. Like this weekend’s outburst, DeJesus deleted those tweets as well.

“I wish I could vent on here but I can’t. Honestly f— my baby daddies right now [laughing my a— off],” she wrote in the tweets.

“All I am going to say is, this ‘tv show’ I am on means nothing to me…the only thing I care about are both my kids…and if you are willing to put my kids in danger we got some real problems,” she wrote in another message. “I’ll kill for my kids.”

In a February 2018 interview with Blasting News, DeJesus said Luis is “non-existent” and never asks about Stella. She added, “Devoin is Devoin. He’s back and forth. Nothing has changed.”

“So basically things are status quo. I’m continuing to raise my daughters on my own with the help of my mom and sister,” DeJesus said at the time. “I can only continue to hope one day things change as I’d love for my girls to have their dads in their lives, but at this time that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen with Luis at all and with Devoin on any consistent basis.”

More recently, DeJesus slammed rumors she was pregnant and complained that Hernandez had no part in Stella’s life.

“This is exactly what I didn’t want for Stella,” she tweeted last month. “I wanted Stella to have an active father figure in her life and I knew I was going to get the complete opposite. And then I’ll be the s—ty parent if I decide to cut all ties. SMH.”

DeJesus is now in a relationship with Johnny Rodriguez. During an episode of Teen Mom 2, DeJesus said she met him during a visit to New York.

“We just vibe. You know when you meet somebody and you just vibe? You talk all night, and you guys are comfortable around each other? It’s like that,” DeJesus said of her relationship with Rodriguez. “I don’t know what it is about him … he has nice eyes, I don’t know.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. The most recent Teen Mom 2 season ended in June and will be back next year.