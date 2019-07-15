Jenelle Evans and David Eason Adopt 2 Puppies in Wake of Dog-Killing Scandal

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have purchased two new dogs, despite the recent controversy surrounding Eason’s murder of their previous dog, Nugget. Eason revealed the new Anatolian Shepherd puppies in a YouTube video entitled “Meet our new puppies Buddy and Junior.” The 10-minute clip mostly focuses on the family’s chickens, however, the controversial reality TV star eventually pans over to his dogs. He also reveals that the family gave away their other dog, pit bull Jax, due to his affinity for killing chickens.

“Recently we had to find a better way of protecting our chickens and livestock. We have hawks and crows always eating the heads off our chickens and plastic owls are not doing the trick. Our pit bull Jax killed and maimed one of our pigs that was around 80lbs,” Eason wrote in the video’s caption. “With that in mind plus the many chickens Jax killed and ate we decided to give him to a friend. After lots of research we came across this breed of dog called the Anatolian Shepherd. They are one of the most unique types of dog I have ever seen and have the best temperament and disposition of any dog I have ever owned. They are a livestock guardian breed and do not mind eating and sleeping with all our animals on The Land!”

In the clip, first introduces Buddy, who like Junior is “a livestock guardian dog.” He says that “chickens are his favorite” animals to be around, he’s the “sweetest boy ever” and is “gentle.”

He later introduces Junior, saying that both dogs “don’t even jump on people” and are “very calm.” They’ve also apparently bonded with him and Evans and follow them around whenever possible.

“They follow me everywhere I go.” And Jenelle, if she’s out here, they’ll follow her everywhere she goes,” Eason says. “Especially that one there, Junior, he follows Jenelle everywhere. He’s sweet.”

Eason recently came under fire when he implied that he had killed Nugget for allegedly snapping at the couple’s daughter Ensley. However, Evans has tried to downplay the issue, claiming that she does not know exactly what happened to the dog, only that Eason did something with it on his own.