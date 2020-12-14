'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals Update on Puppy Litter After Taking in Stray Pregnant Pitbull

✖

Just a year after Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason were highly criticized for the death of their family dog Nugget, the former reality star is now caring for a pitbull and her litter. This is not sitting well with onlookers as several feel the dog and her puppies are not in good hands. Evans took to social media to share a video of the litter, and it didn't take long for the cops to be called.

"Wow, now it turns into 'call the cops on Jenelle for a stray pitbull having puppies'. I did not bread this dog. I did not steal this dog. I gave this dog a home and have been feeding her," she wrote on social media according to TMZ after followers seemingly called the cops on her. "Whoever left this dog chained outside being pregnant in 35 degree weather is beyond me but luckily she found us and we gave her a warm spot to sleep since then. Don't leave your animals out in the freezing weather!"

In 2019, Eason was accused of killing their family dog by shooting it after Nugget bit their daughter, Ensley. While many felt empathetic towards their daughter, it caused an uproar on social media when rumors circulated that Eason killed the family dog that way. For months, it was only rumors and skepticism, even Evans said she wasn't sure if he really killed her dog or not.

"No, they actually called me and left me a voicemail, the chief of police and he wanted me to call him back to actually discuss whether it was a PR incident or not," she told the outlet at the time. "I talked to the chief of police on the phone, I told him what happened from my point of view. I told him 'I don't know what ended up happening to my dog, because I wasn't outside, but I was inside my house and my dog bit my daughter on the face, and David took her outside." She later continued by saying that she had not asked her husband at the time whether he was responsible or not.

A few months later it was confirmed that Eason had killed Nugget and that he would not be facing any charges. Earlier this year, he filmed him eating their family goat that he killed, showing followers the head of the goat in the trash. With both of them being in hot water for treating animals a certain way, fans were not pleased they took in a dog and her puppies.