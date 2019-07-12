Jenelle Evans Says She Never Told Cops David Eason Killed Dog Nugget, but Still Believes He Did

Jenelle Evans claims she never told police her husband killing dog Nugget was a publicity stunt. The former Teen Mom 2 star spoke with TMZ Friday after police sources spoke publicly claiming she had said the incident was a publicity stunt that turned into a scandal. Evans, however, added she never said what they claim.

“No, they actually called me and left me a voicemail, the chief of police and he wanted me to call him back to actually discuss whether it was a PR incident or not,” Evans told TMZ during a live interview. “I talked to the chief of police on the phone, I told him what happened from my point of view. I told him ‘I don’t know what ended up happening to my dog, because I wasn’t outside, but I was inside my house and my dog bit my daughter on the face, and David took her outside.”

“I stayed inside with Ensley, Kaiser and Marisa, and that’s it.”

When TMZ asked Evans if Nugget was in fact still alive, her response was “I have no idea. You would have to ask David. I still haven’t asked him to this day.”

Despite her vague answer, she did say she has not seen Nugget since the incident on May 1. Evans also told the outlet that the family had to give up their other dog because he killed one of their pigs.

In terms of statements in court, TMZ asked Evans what Eason said about the incident on the stand, and whether he confirmed he had killed Nugget.

“He said that… I don’t even remember. They ask so many questions, I have no idea,” she said.

TMZ later asked the former Teen Mom 2 how she could not ask Eason what happened to Nugget if she loved her dog so much, and how she could not remember what happened in court.

Evans responded: “When I came outside, and after David went outside with the dog, I walked over to him and he was by the edge of the woods and he said ‘You don’t want to come over here.’ and I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Your dog is not here anymore.’

“I assumed that was my dog being dead so I went to my she shed, which is across the yard and I cried, because I didn’t my kids seeing my cry… David went back inside the house and was with the kids while I was being upset… I mean there are so many details that, it can take like an hour every day,” she added.

When asked if she believed Eason had killed Nugget, however, she said she did believe it to be true.

“I don’t know what happened and she hasn’t been around so…,” Evans said.

Authorities first claimed Thursday that Evans said the incident had been a publicity stunt. Her statement, combined with the lack of evidence on the scene led to Eason not facing charges for the killing of Nugget.

The dog killing controversy led to Evans’ firing from Teen Mom 2, as well as the family temporarily losing custody of their kids.