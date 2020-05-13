'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals Son Kaiser Experienced Major Milestone During Quarantine

The Tooth Fairy paid a visit to Jenelle Evans' house after her son Kaiser lost his first baby tooth! The former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to share the exciting news by revealing a photo of her son and his missing tooth! She followed that up with another picture of Kaiser holding his tooth in a baggy.

Not only was it an exciting milestone for the 5-year-old, but she revealed that he was also given a little gift! "Bubba lost his first baby tooth during #quarantine! He was super excited the tooth fairy brought him some money," she captioned the memories. Several followers showed their love and support in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on May 13, 2020 at 12:35pm PDT

"He's the sweetest [heart emoji]," one person wrote, while someone else echoed, "Omg, he has grown up so suddenly! It feels like yesterday he was a chubby toddler and now he is losing tetth." Recently, Evans announced that she and husband David Eason were officially back together after claiming they were headed for divorce following a tumultuous year. After their reconciliation, the two moved back into their North Carolina home together and have been spending endless amounts of time with each other in quarantine.

Her decision to get back together with Eason after leading fans to believe he was abusive towards her, was met with both criticism and support. Fans were quick to jump to conclusions following a Facebook message she wrote about not being able to trust anyone and how her phone was smashed. Her followers thought she and Eason were at it again, but instead she took to Instagram to say that she was just having a difficult time being in the house with the kids 24/7. "If I post I'm having a bad day, stop assuming it's because of my husband," she wrote. "Everyone's having a hard time coping being at home with kids 24/7 and things can get tense some days. I post my feelings sometimes hoping people can simply relate."

The couple started making headlines after Eason shot and killed their family dog Nugget. Eason defended his actions by saying he did it to protect their daughter, but following that incident, nothing seemed to be the same for the two. After fans thought he may have been abusive towards her in their relationship, Evans has come out to publicly stated otherwise.