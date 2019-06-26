‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Just Posted an Ultrasound Photo, But It’s Not What You Think

Jenelle Evans’ latest Instagram is not what fans might be thinking.

The Teen Mom 2 alum took to the social media platform Tuesday evening and shared a photo of an ultrasound, which could have made fans speculate whether she was pregnant had the comments section not been disabled.

In the caption, Evans shared a pregnant woman emoji, a baby emoji and pointed fans to a link in her bio. The link, like another pretend pregnancy announcement, led to an a story about celebrity pregnancy announcements.

Evans previously posted a clickbait photo seemingly insinuating she might be pregnant on June 20, when she posted a photo of herself with the caption: “Baby Bump Revealed!” including a pregnant woman emoji and a red heart.

The new post comes as Evans ad husband David Eason continued to fight to regain custody of their children, which was prompted by a Child Protective Services investigation after Eason brutally shot and killed Evans’ dog Nugget.

The shooting controversy led Evans to be fired from Teen Mom 2, leading Evans to find new ways to make money, including baiting her fans into clicking links from publications.

The Nugget controversy also led to the couple’s children to be removed from their home. Their 2-year-old daughter Ensley is staying with Evans’ mother, Barbara, along with Jace who has lived with her for most of his life. Her son Kaiser is staying with his father, Nathan Griffith. Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa is reportedly staying with her maternal grandmother.

Evans posted on the social media platform earlier Tuesday some throwback videos of daughter Ensley, asking her to “come home” as the couple was spotted going to court to try and regain custody once again.

The post inspired many fans to comment Evans knows she would likely regain custody of her children if she left Eason, who many think of as an abusive man.

After news broke that the two would not be granted the return of their children anytime soon, Evans told The Hollywood Gossip that she and her husband would be going through the process together.

“I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand,” she said. “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united.”

Evans has been vocal about her sadness of being separated from her kids, sharing photos on Father’s day, and Eason’s birthday in which the children were not allowed to attend.

“Yesterday was Davids bday,” she shared in a photo Tuesday showing a massive crawfish boil, with no one in the photo.