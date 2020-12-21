'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Claims She Was Surprised MTV Fired Her Over Husband Killing Family Dog

✖

Jenelle Evans admitted she was surprised and remains a little confused as to why she was fired from MTV following her husband’s killing of their family dog. The former Teen Mom 2 star was in hot water after David Eason was discovered to have killed their dog due to what they said was in response to the danger the pet presented to their child.

She said it was a “surprise” to her because of all the stuff that MTV would film of her and how most of those things included questionable behavior. “They filmed me on drugs,” she explained on This Family Tree podcast. “They filmed me, no lie, nodding out on-camera. They filmed me going to buy marijuana and my director knew I had it in my car.” She said that all of the “illegal stuff” she did during her Teen Mom days paled in comparison to the dog shooting incident. “They weren’t even there and had nothing to do with it,” she said. “But they still let me go.”

Evans, who has since welcomed more pets into her family, was let go from Teen Mom and MTV in May of 2019 over the alleged killing of their family dog by Eason, who later admitted to doing so. Afterwards, many of the other stars of the show voiced their opinions on the subject, including Kailyn Lowry who said she was “appalled” at what had went down in their household.

Recalling the phone call she received that day, Evans explained on the podcast that she knew right away when MTV called her what was about to happen. She remembered telling them that she understood the backlash she was receiving online and that it would look bad for the network, even telling them she understood the action that would be taken by them. It was what MTV told her, though, that she says doesn’t sit well with her. Evans claims she was told to tell people that she wasn’t fired but instead let go for the current season, leaving room for her to come back at a later time when everything has passed over. “So then it gets plastered everywhere that I’m fired,” she went on to say in the interview. “People still think I was fired and MTV won’t speak up about it. And that’s where I’m at.” Evans was among the originals on Teen Mom 2, a group that included her, Lowry, Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer.

