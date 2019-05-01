‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Breaks Silence on Reports That David Eason Killed Her Dog

Jenelle Evans took to social media on Tuesday night after reports circulated that husband David Eason shot and killed her French bulldog, along with rumors that the two were separated.

“Everyone just please leave me be right now, I don’t need anymore f—ing drama!” the Teen Mom 2 star wrote with an angry emoji.

She added in a subsequent tweet that she “still [didn’t] know what happened at my house. Please stop making up rumors.”

In another message, she wrote, “Until I speak about a situation don’t assume a damn thing about me.”

The cryptic messages came a few hours after E! News reported that Evans was “distraught” after Eason had reportedly shot and killed her dog after it “snapped” at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. “The horrific incident thankfully did not happen in front of the kids,” a source told E! News, who reported that the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina told Radar Online that they received a call that “the woman’s husband had killed her dog.”

“Jenelle has been distraught all day over it,” E!’s source continued.

Tuesday afternoon, Evans sparked separation rumors when she updated her Facebook status to read “Jenelle Evans is devastated.” She also reportedly shared videos of Ariana Grande’s songs “In My Head” and “Bad Idea” playing on her car stereo. She captioned the videos, “Sing to me Ari.”

Earlier in the day, Eason had shared a photo to his Instagram Story of someone pointing a gun and captioned it, “But AR-15 shoots too fast.” He also shared videos of himself burning something in a makeshift furnace with coals and concrete blocks.

Both Evans and Eason have shared social media posts of their French bulldog, Nugget. On April 1, Eason shared a video of the dog taking a ride in a kids swing on a playground.

The reported fatal shooting of Nugget came just a month after Evans and Eason denied breakup rumors.

“Things are fine between me and David,” she told E! News at the time. “I heard since he’s not on social media as much we broke up… and tons of other rumors but I just don’t post unless I have makeup on and when I don’t, I take videos of my animals and kids a lot.”

Fans wondered if the couple would stay together after Evans called the police on Eason, alleging assault against him. However, Evans later recanted the assault allegations and chalked it up to a drunken incident. Her representative told PEOPLE that she went to the hospital because she “had friends over and they had a bonfire on the property” and that she “ended up tripping and falling by the fire.” She told E! News it was a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding” and that her relationship with Eason was “totally fine.”

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty