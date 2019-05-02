‘Teen Mom 2′ Alum David Eason Shares Video of Wife Jenelle Evans’ Dog Snapping at Daughter

David Eason is defending his actions after he seemingly confirmed that he killed wife Jenelle Evans’ French bulldog Nugget.

After rumors swirled that the former Teen Mom 2 star had shot and killed the family dog, Eason took to Instagram Wednesday morning to finally address what had happened, writing that “some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the post, Eason included a video showing his 2-year-old daughter Ensley leaning in to play with the dog, who then nipped at her. Eason also shared a photo of the injury left by the incident, with the toddler appearing to have a reddened cheek.

While Eason seemed to have confirmed that he had shot and killed Nugget, when officers arrived at his North Carolina home to conduct a welfare check on Ensley, he told them that Nugget was alive and well. He wouldn’t however, allow them to see Nugget for themselves to prove his statement.

Despite his social media post, which coincided with a post from Evans herself confirming that Nugget had died, it is likely that Eason will not face any criminal charges. According to the Columbus County Police Department, Evans would have to file a police report in order for charges to be filed.

The Department also stated that despite the social media posts, which they claimed are irrelevant, they currently do not have any evidence supporting the claims that Eason had killed the family dog.

Eason is getting out of this completely scot-free, however. Following the incident, Evans reportedly packed a bag and left the couple’s North Carolina home, and the current status of their relationship is up in the air.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” the 16 and Pregnant alum told Us Weekly. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

“David and I are not on talking terms,” she continued to the publication. “I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

Evans also requested that “everyone to just give me my own time right now to figure things out and clear my head.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.