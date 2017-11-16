New Housewife Brings New Drama on the Season 8 ‘RHOBH’ Trailer

Lisa Vanderpump and her friends are back, and possibly more dramatic than ever.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 8 trailer dropped Thursday in preparation for its return to Bravo on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In it, fans get their first look at new Housewife Teddi Jo Mellencamp, a fitness coach and John Cougar Mellencamp’s daughter.

“Some of these women make it very hard to just feel at ease,” Teddi says in a confessional. “I’m not gonna back down when I know I’m right.”

Other cast members will include regulars Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna as well as the return of Camille Grammar. Grammar has been absent since season three, and while she won’t be full-time on the show, she’s promised that she’ll pop up regularly throughout the season.

It looks like Teddi will be at odds with with Jayne, Kemsley and Rinna during this season. In the trailer, Jayne says “You have to cut the head off the devil,” seemingly about her new castmember!

It’s not all fights and drama though. It looks like the ladies are taking trips to New York City, Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.

Also teased in the trailer, Kemsley is launching her first fashion line in years, Jayne gets back in the studio with new music and Rinna supports the budding modelling careers of Delilah Belle and Amelia Hamlin.