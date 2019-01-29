Tarek El Moussa Spends Time With Children in Colorado Following Ex-Wife Christina’s Wedding

After Christina El Moussa got married over the holidays, her ex-husband, fellow Flip Or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, escaped reality by spending time with their children in Colorado.

El Moussa, 37, shared a group of playful photos from the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort in Vail, Colorado last week with his children, daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3.

In the first photo, Brayden is seen on a snowboard. “Just another day for Bray ‘Killin the game,’” El Moussa wrote. “Seriously though how cute is this!??….who else loves skiing/boarding with their kids!? It’s my first time with him!”

“We are having so much fun in Vail Colorado! It’s freezing like zero degrees,” El Moussa wrote in the caption to a photo with Taylor. “I guess a lot of folks are used to the cold lol..And…It’s almost New Years!!!!!! Who is ready!?”

The last photo from the trip showed the trio posting for a picture. El Moussa and Taylor were in the holiday spirit with funny faces, but Brayden was less enthused.

“Tay said to make a funny face so….[shrugging emojis]. She is seriously my twin!!! It’s funny how we made the exact same funny face,” El Moussa wrote. “BUT…Who’s ready for New Years!!—— lets all share our plans, I’m going out in Vail!! What is the rest of the world doing to ring in the New Year???”

El Moussa’s winter fun came just as his ex-wife Christina, 35, married TV host Ant Anstead in Newport Beach, California. The ceremony was top secret, with only 70 close friends and family attending after they were asked to meet at their house. Brayden, Taylor and Anstead’s two children from a previous marriage played roles in the wedding.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Anstead told PEOPLE after the special winter wedding. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

Since the marriage, Christina and Anstead, who started dating in October 2017, have been more open about the nuptials. They revealed they secretly got engaged in September and were surprised they succeeded in keeping everything under wraps.

“Every day we were checking the internet to see if anyone found out,” Christina told PEOPLE. “Then the day we went to get our marriage license, the guy working was like hyperventilating, excited. We had to tell him this is a huge secret. No one knows.”

El Moussa did not post about the wedding on Instagram, but a source told Us Weekly he is “happy” for Christina.

“Tarek is happy for Christina and he’s moved on,” the source said. “But [he] still cares about her deeply.”

Even though they are no longer a couple, Christina and El Moussa are still working together professionally, even making another season of Flip or Flop for HGTV.

“It was up and down, up and down,” Tarek told TODAY of their decision to continue the show. “We shot the pilot (for Flip or Flop) in summer of ’11, series of ’12 — so we’ve been doing this a really long time. It’s part of who we are and what we do, and for us to just throw it all away just wasn’t worth it.”

Flip or Flop is expected to return in the spring, reports Deadline.