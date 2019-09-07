Christina Anstead Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Ant

Christina Anstead is a new mom all over again! The HGTV personality and husband Ant Anstead couldn’t be happier after they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Hudson London Friday, Sept. 6.

Christina announced the arrival of the baby boy on Instagram Friday, writing: “Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! [blue heart emoji] Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!” Ant wrote in his own announcement on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead) on Sep 6, 2019 at 3:03pm PDT

The couple, who wed in December 2018 after Christina’s divorce from ex and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa was finalized. In March, they announced they were expecting a little boy together, adding to their blended family (Christina is already mom to son Brayden James, 3, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8, with her ex-husband, while Ant is dad to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15).

“[Ant Anstead] and I are so excited to announce [baby Anstead] coming this September!!” she captioned a photo of the two holding out a sonogram and hugging. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling.”

Since then, the Christina on the Coast star has been sharing regular bump-dates on Instagram.

“June has been a crazy month for this family,” she admitted in her 29-week check-in. “Taylor had tonsil surgery — her recovery was rough (luckily after 3 weeks she’s all healed up!), [Ant Anstead] tore his bicep and had to have surgery (ouch!) and Tay & Brayden got some not so fun virus that’s going around… needless to say… June and it’s gloom are almost over and we are ready for July.”

“Officially [29 weeks pregnant] and dealing with some major heartburn… but we are in the home stretch,” Christina continued, “Time to start preparing the nursery.”

Last week, Christina announced she would be undergoing a planned cesarean section amid concerns for her delivery.

“One week until my scheduled c-section. I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with Bray and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally,” she explained on Instagram. “I really don’t feel comfortable trying to go down that route again.”

“Bray was 8lbs 13oz – after pushing for hours and hours – he was just stuck and his heart rate was dropping,” she recalled. “Based on ultrasound measurements we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we’ve decided to take.”

Congratulations to the new parents!

Photo credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images